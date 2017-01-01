Paris Saint-Germain confirms signing of Germany’s Draxler

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PARIS (AP) — Germany midfielder Julian Draxler has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club confirmed Draxler’s signing from Wolfsburg on Tuesday in a deal reportedly worth up to 47 million euros (about $49 million).

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a deal through June 2021 on Monday, the French club said. Wolfsburg already announced the transfer subject to a medical examination on Dec. 24.

“For the first time in my career, I’m going to discover a new country, a new league, and I’m very proud to take this new step at a club which has become a benchmark in Europe,” Draxler was quoted as saying on PSG’s website.

Both sides agreed not to disclose the transfer fee. However, German news agency dpa reported a fee of 42 million euros ($43.9 million) with bonuses of up to 5 million euros ($5.2 million).

“The transfer of this highly sought-after Germany international reconfirms just how attractive our club is to the world’s most talented players. He has all the qualities to play a major role in the club’s project,” PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

Draxler joined Wolfsburg from Bundesliga rival Schalke for about 36 million euros in August 2015, but he never really settled in at the club.

His fortunes mirrored that of Wolfsburg. Bundesliga runner-up and German Cup winner in 2015, Wolfsburg is fighting relegation this season, with coach Dieter Hecking and general manager Klaus Allofs both losing their jobs.

Draxler had previously looked for a move — resisted by Allofs — and below-par performances saw him whistled at times by the club’s own fans.

Draxler scored five goals in 34 league games for Wolfsburg. Altogether, he has 23 goals in 153 Bundesliga games, and three in 27 games for Germany.

“I think this step is the right one for all parties,” Wolfsburg coach Valerien Ismael said.