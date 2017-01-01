Community ditches snowmaking machine for local sledding hill

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit community is ditching a snowmaking machine that was bought last year for use at a local sledding hill.

Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise tells The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2hN939t ) township trustees voted last month to do away with the $20,000-plus “ski resort quality” machine that used a lot of water and needed a heavy-duty electrical system for power.

Heise campaigned on the promise of ridding the Wayne County community of the machine, which he says is a symbol of government waste.

The board voted to have Heise seek a buyer for the machine purchased under the prior administration. He says it was used last season at Plymouth Township Park.

Officials say the machine was among several proposed park amenities to make it a destination and improve property values.

