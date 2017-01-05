Turner’s double-double leads Pacers over Magic, 117-104

Associated Press Photo

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives against Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 117-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Paul George added 19 points for the Pacers (17-18), who have won two straight after a season-worst four-game losing streak last month.

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Jeff Green and Serge Ibaka each scored 17 points for the Magic (15-20).

Indiana went on a 6-0 spurt midway through the fourth quarter to pull away. Monta Ellis scored back-to-back baskets to put the Pacers ahead 101-82. Later, George made a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 108-88 lead with 4:48 to go.

