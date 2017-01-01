Wiese leads Oregon State past Washington, 73-70

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sydney Wiese hit five 3-points and had 26 points and six assists and No. 22 Oregon State stormed to an early lead and held on to beat No. 9 Washington 73-70 on Sunday in a matchup of Final Four teams from last season.

Kolbie Orum added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12). Gabriella Hanson had five steals, eight rebounds and two points and harassed Pac-12 career scoring leader Kelsey Plum.

Plum had with 22 points, but shot 8-for-23 and had nine turnovers for the Huskies (14-2, 1-1). Washington’s previous loss on the season came against No. 2 Notre Dame. Chantel Osahor also had 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds.

Oregon State took control of the game with a 17-0 run in the second quarter. The Beavers led 44-22 at the break.

The Huskies trailed by as many as 27 in the second half but whittled away at the deficit. Osahor’s 3-pointer with 2:18 left capped a 7-0 run that cut it to 66-59. With about 28 seconds left, Aarion McDonald stole the ball, made a three-point play to make it 71-67.

Washington shot 39.7 percent from the field. The Beavers shot 45 percent, going 10 for 18 on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: Plum came into the game leading the nation at 30.5 points per game. Osahor was leading the country with 13.8 rebounds and 12 double-doubles. … The Huskies came into Sunday averaging 91 points per game.

Oregon State: The Beavers lone loss of the season was a one-point setback against unranked Marquette in November. … Oregon State came into the game ranked sixth in the nation in field goal defense at 32.4 percent.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Southern California on Friday.

Oregon State: At California on Friday.