S. Korea leader bolsters military against rival Pyongyang

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s acting leader is seeking to bolster the armed forces in a New Year’s message aimed as much at potential North Korean provocation as the morale of southern troops.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is leading the country while a court decides on whether to accept the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye and remove her from office.

Last year saw a string of ballistic missile and two nuclear tests from Pyongyang.

Hwang said in a recorded message Sunday that Seoul will spend lavishly to support the armed forces.

South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament last month voted to remove Park over a corruption scandal.

State prosecutors have accused Park of colluding with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowing her friend to interfere with government affairs.