S. Korea leader bolsters military against rival Pyongyang

By

Published: 7:37 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

A supporter holds a picture of South Korean President Park Geun-hye as others hold their national flags during a rally opposing her impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The Constitutional Court has up to six months to decide whether Park should permanently step down over a corruption scandal or be reinstated. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s acting leader is seeking to bolster the armed forces in a New Year’s message aimed as much at potential North Korean provocation as the morale of southern troops.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is leading the country while a court decides on whether to accept the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye and remove her from office.

Last year saw a string of ballistic missile and two nuclear tests from Pyongyang.

Hwang said in a recorded message Sunday that Seoul will spend lavishly to support the armed forces.

South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament last month voted to remove Park over a corruption scandal.

State prosecutors have accused Park of colluding with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowing her friend to interfere with government affairs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.