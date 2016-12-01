S. Korea leader bolsters military against rival Pyongyang

Published: 7:37 pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s acting leader is seeking to bolster the armed forces in a New Year’s message aimed as much at potential North Korean provocation as the morale of southern troops.
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is leading the country while a court decides on whether to accept the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye and remove her from office.
Last year saw a string of ballistic missile and two nuclear tests from Pyongyang.
Hwang said in a recorded message Sunday that Seoul will spend lavishly to support the armed forces.
South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament last month voted to remove Park over a corruption scandal.
State prosecutors have accused Park of colluding with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowing her friend to interfere with government affairs.