Conley scores 22 to lead Memphis past Kings 112-98

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-98 on Saturday.

JaMychal Green made four of Memphis’ 17 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Zach Randolph and Vince Carter each scored 14, and Tony Allen and Troy Daniels had 11 points apiece.

The Grizzlies went 17 for 35 from long range while avenging an earlier home loss to the Kings.

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, eight assists and five steals for Sacramento, which has dropped two in a row after winning a season-high four straight. A frustrated Cousins, who finished with just four rebounds, got called for his eighth technical this season in the third quarter.

Matt Barnes made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Kings, and Anthony Tolliver and Darren Collison each had 16 points.

Marc Gasol, Memphis’ leading scorer, missed his first six shots and connected on two free throws late in the second quarter for his only points of the game. He departed with a tweaked ankle after getting tangled up with Cousins in the third, but the injury is not considered serious.

Conley sparked the Grizzlies in the third, scoring 11 points. Memphis used 11 unanswered points to outscore the Kings 32-22 in the quarter and carried an 82-67 lead into the final period.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Green closed the third quarter with the final eight points for Memphis, including a pair of 3s. … Memphis’ four-game road trip ends Friday at Golden State. … The Grizzlies improved to 9-7 on the road.

Kings: Former Grizzlies F Rudy Gay sat out for the eighth time in nine games with a hip flexor injury. … The Kings begin a seven-game homestand Wednesday against Miami. … Reserve PG Ty Lawson left in the second quarter after taking a blow to the nose.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: A rough West Coast trip continues for Memphis, which faces the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Kings: Travel to Denver for Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets, who are coached by former Kings head coach Michael Malone.