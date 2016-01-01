Hales gets big steal to preserve Cleveland State’s win

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CLEVELAND (AP) — Demonte Flannigan had 18 points and nine rebounds, Terrell Hales made a steal in the final minute and Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 62-53 on Saturday.

Flannigan was 9 of 13 from the field and Hales came up big in his only minute of play.

Cleveland State led by 18 points with 6:58 left but Milwaukee rallied with a 17-5 spurt. Kasheem Thomas made 1 of 2 free throws with 33.5 seconds left to give the Vikings a 58-53 lead and Hales took it away under Milwaukee’s basket, leading to Flannigan fast-break layup.

Thomas finished with 13 points for Cleveland State (5-9, 1-1 Horizon League) and Bobby Word had 12.

Brock Stull hit his second 3-pointer of the game with 1:42 left to pull Milwaukee to 55-49. It was the closest the Panthers had been since the 1:45 mark of the first half. After Cleveland State hit two free throws to restore its six-point lead, Jeremiah Bell made Milwaukee’s fifth straight field goal. Cleveland State turned it over on its next possession and Brett Prahl sank two free throws with 56.9 seconds left to get within four.

Bryce Nze scored 14 points for Milwaukee (4-11, 0-2).