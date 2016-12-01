Cavs’ Irving sits out Hornets game with hamstring injury

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving sat out the Cavaliers’ game Saturday night at Charlotte because of a right hamstring injury.

Coach Tyronn Lue called Irving’s injury “tightness” after the Cavaliers referred to it as a cramp following Thursday night’s game against Boston. Lue also reiterated that the injury was to Irving’s hamstring and not his knee.

“When him, LeBron (James) collided, I guess he got kneed in his knee,” Lue said. “I guess it caused some tightness in his hamstring. We’re just going to be cautious. No need to try to go out and be a hero tonight.”

Jordan McRae was set to start in Irving’s place. The Cavaliers were without shooting guard Mike Dunleavy because of a right ankle injury.