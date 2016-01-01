Mack scores 22 as Tennessee Tech tops SIU-Edwardsville 72-66

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Kajon Mack scored a career-high 22 points and Tennessee Tech made five of six free throws in the final seconds to defeat SIU Edwardsville 72-66 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

Mack fought for an offensive rebound on a missed free throw by Stephaun Adams and was fouled with 35 seconds left. He made both to give the Golden Eagles (5-11) a 69-60 lead. Adams added two more from the line and Aleksa Jugovic added one as Tennessee Tech held off SIU Edwardsville (5-10). It was the Golden Eagles first win in Edwardsville since 2011.

Jugovic finished with 15 points and Mason Ramsey added 10 for the Golden Eagles. Six-foot-8 freshman Micaiah Henry dunked for his only points to give Tennessee Tech a 32-30 halftime lead.

Josh White scored the Cougars last five points for eight points off the bench. Jalen Henry led with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-10, 0-1).