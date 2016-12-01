UCF holds Temple to 11 in 1st half, wins 77-53

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tacko Fall and Matt Williams scored 17 points apiece and Central Florida set an American Athletic Conference defensive record in a 77-53 win on Saturday.

The Knights led by 27 at the half, holding Temple to 11 points for the fewest points allowed in a half. Just three days before, Houston led UConn 36-12 at the half.

Tanksley Efianayi added 12 points for Central Florida (11-3, 2-0) and Nick Banyard had 11 rebounds to go with seven points. The Knights had a 53-31 rebounding advantage.

Temple (9-6, 0-2), which was 2-2 against ranked opponents this season and handed West Virginia and Florida State their only losses, was just 4 of 29 in the first half, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range. Williams outscored the Owls with 14 points and the Knights had more points from the foul line, going 13 of 16, and had a 28-12 rebounding advantage.

The Owls scored the first basket of the game before Central Florida reeled off the next 15. The teams traded baskets on four consecutive possessions before the Knights scored 10 straight.