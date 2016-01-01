Garcia scores career-best 31, Wofford opens SoCon with win

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Garcia made all 16 of his free-throw attempts and scored a career-high 31 points to help Wofford beat Mercer 88-71 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener.

Wofford opened up an 18-4 lead, extended it to 25 points on Garcia’s 3-pointer with 2:37 left in the half, and never trailed.

Four starters scored in double figures for Wofford (6-8). Cameron Jackson added 14 points, Ryan Sawvell had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Fletcher Magee scored 10. The Terriers had 20 assists on 27 made field goals and only turned it over seven times.

The Terriers were 26 of 30 from the free-throw line and made 50.9 percent from the floor.

Ria’n Holland led Mercer (6-8) with four 3-pointers and 23 points. Jordan Strawberry had 18 points and seven assists.

The Bears lost their conference opener for the first time in five seasons.