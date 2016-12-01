IUPUI pulls away late for 89-71 win over Western Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darell Combs scored 28 points for the third time this season and IUPUI pulled away late for an 89-71 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday to open Summit League play.

IUPUI scored on three straight possessions for an 87-70 lead. Kellon Thomas sank a 3-pointer from the corner on a broken play, Combs hit a baseline jumper and Thomas made two free throws with 1:18 left.

Matt O’Leary had 20 points and nine rebounds for his fifth 20-plus game this season for IUPUI (7-8). The Jaguars won their conference opener for the third year in a row and it was their fifth straight win at home.

IUPUI was 20 of 23 from the free-throw line, compared to 7 of 11 for WIU, and had a 41-30 advantage on the glass.

Mike Miklusak scored a career-high 23 points for Western Illinois (4-9). He tied a career-best with five 3-pointers and had five rebounds and five assists. Garret Covington added 22 points and Jalen Morgan chipped in 10.

