Stark, Croaker lead Murray St. to 92-83 win over Tenn. St.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jonathan Stark and Damarcus Croaker combined for 51 points as Murray State broke open a close game in the final minute to get past Tennessee State 92-83 on Saturday.

Tennessee State’s Jordan Reed slammed home a dunk to tie the game at 83 with 55 seconds left. That was the last points for the Tigers. Bryce Jones, who finished with 21 points, made three free throws, Stark added four more and Croaker dunked for Murray State (7-8, 1-0) as the Racers opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a win.

Stark was 11 of 12 at the line for 26 points and Croaker made 8 of 10 free throws for 25 points.

Tennessee State held a 43-35 lead at the break and was up 59-51 at the midway point of the second half.

Wayne Martin led the Tigers (9-4, 0-1) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Darreon Reddick added 17 points.