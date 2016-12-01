Sumner’s career day leads No. 17 Xavier by Georgetown 81-76

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WASHINGTON (AP) — Edmond Sumner scored a career-high 28 points on his birthday and J. P. Macura added 23 as No. 17 Xavier fended off Georgetown for an 81-76 victory Saturday.

The Musketeers (12-2, 2-0 Big East) trailed by six points early in the second half, but slowly chipped away at the deficit. Macura’s 3-pointer put Xavier up for good at 62-59 with 8:23 remaining and his two free throws capped a 13-5 run to give the Musketeers their largest lead, 72-64 with 3:58 remaining.

L.J. Peak scored 21 points for the Hoyas (8-6, 0-2). Rodney Pryor had 20 including 10 straight for Georgetown after Macura’s free throws. Trailing 77-74, Pryor missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining.

The Musketeers shot 39 percent, but made 29 of 38 free throws with Sumner hitting 14 of 17. Georgetown was 14 of 23.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Make it five straight wins for the Musketeers after losing two in a row. They did so despite the rare off night from leading scorer Trevon Bluiett. He went 0 of 10 from the field and had one point, 18 below his average.

Georgetown: The Hoyas entered halftime leading 38-36 as Peak scored 16 points. Despite that start and shooting 50 percent from the field overall, the Hoyas could not avoid the program’s first 0-2 start in Big East play since 2012-13.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 17 Xavier won twice this week, including a dominant 82-56 rout over Providence on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Xavier hosts St. John’s next Saturday. Last season the Musketeers won both games including 90-83 in Cincinnati, as Bluiett averaged 16.5 points.

Georgetown opens 2017 on the road at Providence. The Hoyas have lost four straight to the Friars and three in a row on the road in the series. Their last win at Providence came during Feb. 18, 2012, during former Big East Player of the Year and current Washington Wizards starter Otto Porter’s freshman season.

