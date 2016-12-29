Henrik Sedin scores in OT as Canucks edge Ducks 3-2

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — After watching the Anaheim Ducks miss on a couple clear-cut chances in overtime, Henrik Sedin made no mistake at the other end.

Sedin scored 4:01 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.

Sedin took a slick saucer pass from Loui Eriksson on a 2-on-1 before burying his ninth of the season off the television camera in the Anaheim net moments after Ryan Getzlaf fired wide on a 2-on-1 at the other end.

“This is the 3-on-3,” Sedin said. “They could have won. We’re happy to take the win and move on.”

Eriksson and Jack Skille also scored in regulation for Vancouver, which got 24 saves from Ryan Miller.

“You’re going to get chances against (in OT),” Miller said. “You just have to survive.”

Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

“We suck at 3-on-3,” Getzlaf said. “The 3-on-3 is a totally different game than anyone has ever played and we’ve got to talk a little bit more about our strategy.

“We had some looks, we had two 2-on-1s and we didn’t score — that’s the difference in the hockey game. They buried it when they had the chance.”

The Ducks, who beat Calgary 3-1 on Thursday, were also left fuming after getting just one power play to the Canucks’ seven.

“I have an opinion of the referees, but I don’t think I should share it with you,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. “It would cost me some money. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Down 2-1 after two periods, the Canucks tied it at 2:02 of the third when Bo Horvat made a nice play behind the net to lose Rakell before feeding the puck into the slot. Alexander Edler’s initial shot found its way to Skille, who followed up his own rebound to bury his fourth of the season.

Miller made a couple of nice saves to keep things level with under five minutes to go in regulation, stopping two chances by Ondrej Kase before staring down Shea Theodore in the slot.

The Ducks stretched a 1-0 first-period lead to two just 52 seconds into the second. Hampus Lindholm’s point shot glanced off Canucks forward Brandon Sutter and leaked behind Miller in the Vancouver crease. Rakell jabbed at Miller’s pad while Vancouver defenseman Troy Stecher attempted to seal the puck under his goalie, but it still wound up dribbling over the line.

Vancouver challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood after video review to give Rakell his 16th.

The Canucks, who downed Los Angeles 2-1 at home on Wednesday, finally got on the board at 7:59 on their fourth power play of the night when Hutton’s point shot found its way past Gibson for his fifth.

Getzlaf moved in on harmless-looking 2-on-2 rush with Joseph Cramarossa near the tail end of Vancouver’s second man advantage before taking a pass and ripping his fifth after catching Miller going the wrong way.

NOTES: Vancouver F Alexandre Burrows played the 800th game of his career.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Begin a five-game homestand Sunday against Philadelphia now that they’ve wrapped a grueling December in which they played 11 of 15 games on the road.

Canucks: Visit Edmonton on Saturday before opening a three-game homestand against Colorado on Monday.