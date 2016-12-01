Bills CB Gilmore to miss season finale due to concussion

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets due to a concussion.

Gilmore was hurt during overtime of Buffalo’s 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Saturday and did not practice all week. He has started all 15 games this season and is set to become a free agent after the season.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn will also miss his third straight game with a back injury.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice after being absent Thursday. He has been listed on the injury report the past few weeks with a groin ailment.

Taylor has started every game for the Bills but he will be the Bills third-string quarterback on Sunday and may be inactive, interim coach Anthony Lynn said. Rookie Cardale Jones will back up starter E.J. Manuel against the Jets, Lynn said.

Lynn will make his head coaching debut on Sunday after he was promoted to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired on Tuesday.

Linebacker Zach Brown missed Friday’s practice with an illness and is questionable to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot), defensive tackle Kyle Williams (back), linebacker Preston Brown (foot), tight end Charles Clay (knee) and guard John Miller (hip) are also listed as questionable.