Study: Chaco inhabitants likely relied on imported food

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new study suggests salty soils and dry conditions would have made it difficult to grow enough corn at Chaco Canyon to sustain the population at the once monumental gathering spot in northwest New Mexico.

University of Colorado-Boulder scientist Larry Benson’s research adds fuel to the theory that Chaco inhabitants relied on imports from around the Four Corners region.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Chaco Culture National Historical Park includes what’s left of an ancient civilization whose massive masonry architecture and cultural influences have been a source of mystery for years.

Some say the latest study offers just one more piece to the puzzle.

Benson says much of the corn consumed by those at Chaco a century ago may have come from more fertile lands along the Arizona-New Mexico border.