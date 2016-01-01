Police officer’s last official duty to welcome son to force

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The last order of business for a long-time Albuquerque police officer was to pin a badge on his son.

KOB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ixWRpK ) that Lou Golson on Thursday welcomed his son Adam Golson to the force, Lou Golson’s last day on duty with the department.

Lou Golson says he’s proud that three of his five children have chosen to work in law enforcement, even after he was shot by a suspected drunken driver in January 2015. He suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen and a broken wrist in the encounter.

Police Chief Gorden Eden says Lou Golson will be deeply missed, though they are grateful to have his children on the force.

___

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com