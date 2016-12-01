Suns shine in second half, beat Raptors 99-91

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points and Devin Booker had nine of his 19 in the fourth quarter, helping the Phoenix Suns beat the Toronto Raptors 99-91 on Thursday night.

The Raptors, in second place in the Eastern Conference, lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 20 and 21. Both teams played the second of back-to-back games, with the first being on the road.

The Raptors trailed for most of the second half and cut a 14-point deficit to 90-85 on a layup by DeMar DeRozan with 3:25 to play in the fourth quarter. But the Suns hung on, winning for just the second time in eight games. They have won back-to-back home games for the second time this season.

DeRozan and Kyle Lowry scored 24 points apiece for the Raptors.