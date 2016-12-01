Wagner rolls over CCSU 71-46 to open NEC play

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Henson had 14 points and JoJo Cooper added 13 as Wagner picked up consecutive victories for the first time this season, rolling over Central Connecticut State 71-46 on Thursday night.

Mike Aaman had 12 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis chipped in 12 points as Wagner (5-6, 1-0) opened Northeast Conference action with a victory.

The Seahawks nailed 11 of 22 (50 percent) from beyond the arc. CCSU (2-10, 0-1) hit just one of eight attempts from distance.

The Blue Devils dropped their seventh straight game.

Cooper drilled a 3-pointer to give Wagner an 11-8 lead at the 13:47 mark of the first half and Wagner never trailed again. The Seahawks pushed their lead to 35-24 at the break and led 54-36 with 8:23 remaining in the game.

Mustafa Jones led the Blue Devils with 16 points.