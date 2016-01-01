Payen’s 17 PTs boosts Vermont past Siena 72-69

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Darren Payen tied a career high with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, Trae Bell-Haynes added 16 and Vermont used a second-half push to beat Siena 76-60 on Thursday night.

Javion Ogunyemi made a pair of layups after halftime to help Siena close to within 36-34. Lavon Long later made a 3 and the Saints were down 47-42 with 15:11 left.

Vermont (9-5) then used an 11-2 run over the next four minutes and Dre Wills’ dunk pushed the Catamounts’ lead to 58-44. Siena (4-9) never was able to get its deficit back to single digits.

The Catamounts led 36-30 at halftime. Vermont shot 27 for 59 from the floor (45.8 percent) but just 3 for 18 from 3 (16.7).

Brett Bisping had 14 rebounds and 10 points for Siena and Nico Clareth added 10 points.

Vermont’s nine wins is the most before the end of the calendar year since the 2010-11 season.