Primerano, Livingston lift Mass-Lowell by Cornell 98-94 OT

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Primerano and Tyler Livingston combined for all 10 points in overtime for Massachusetts-Lowell and the River Hawks held off Cornell 98-94 on Thursday night in a game neither team led by more than six points.

Livingston opened the extra session with a 3 and a layup for a 93-88 lead. Primerano’s 3-point play produced the River Hawks’ biggest lead, 96-90, with 2:46 to go. Matt Morgan and Robert Hatter had quick baskets for the Big Red, making it 96-94 with 2:08 to go. But both teams had two misses and a turnover before Primerano iced it from the line with four seconds left.

Jahad Thomas led the River Hawks (5-9) tied a career high with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Primerano had 22 with nine rebounds and six assists.

Hatter made 11 of 13 free throws and had 28 points for the Big Red (3-10). Morgan added 21 and Will Bathurst 20.

Matt Harris scored with four seconds left in regulation but Hatter responded just before the buzzer for Cornell, forcing overtime.