CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have waived guard R.J. Hunter.

Hunter, who signed with Chicago on Oct. 27, has appeared in three games and played a total of nine minutes.

The Bulls’ roster stands at 14 players with the move on Thursday.