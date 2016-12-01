Russian plane crash probe finds no evidence of explosion

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 photo provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia. Russia’s Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard. (Vladimir Velengurin/Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military official says analysis of a crashed plane’s flight recorders has shown there was no explosion on board.

Lt. Gen. Sergei Bainetov said Thursday that “we have come to conclusion that there was no explosion on board.” He stopped short though of immediately ruling out a terror attack, saying that “we aren’t rejecting that version yet.”

Bainetov who heads the military commission investigating Sunday’s crash that killed all 92 on board, said a terror attack may not necessarily involve an explosion and that several factors might have contributed to the crash.

Bainetov said that flights of the military’s Tu-154s have been suspended during the investigation but said they will likely resume after the investigation is over.

