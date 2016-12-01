7 killed in suspected drug-related feud in Philippines

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say gunmen have shot dead seven people including three teens and a pregnant woman in what they suspect is a feud involving illegal drugs.

Chief Superintendent Roberto Fajardo said Thursday one of four suspects in the Caloocan city shooting has been arrested, pinpointed by a survivor of the attack.

Fajardo, the district police chief, says a group of young men were dancing in a house that is reportedly a drug den when gunmen barged in Wednesday night and started shooting. The assailants then followed one of the men who fled to a nearby house, where a pregnant woman and her mother-in-law were killed.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been waging a brutal crackdown on drug users and dealers that has left thousands dead since June.