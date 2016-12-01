UAB beats Miles 98-66 behind Cokley’s 21 points

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chris Cokley scored 21 points, William Lee added 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and UAB closed its non-conference season Wednesday with a 98-66 win over Division II Miles College.

Dirk Williams scored 17 points with four 3-pointers, Deion Lavender made a career-high 11 assists, and Javien Williams added 14 points for the Blazers (7-6), who made 11 of 20 from behind the arc (55 percent) and outrebounded the Golden Bears 46-30.

Trailing by 20 at halftime, Sheldon Wright scored two 3-pointers amid a 10-2 run and the Golden Bears closed to 48-36, but UAB used a 9-0 run in which Cokley scored four points to build a 34-point lead at the 3:26 mark.

All 11 Blazers who play scored at least three points and UAB outscored Miles 48-30 in the paint.

Wright scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting for Miles, who was held to 36.8 percent from the floor.