Spurs’ Leonard sitting out first game with stomach bug

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard missed his first game of the season Wednesday night, sitting out against the Phoenix Suns with a stomach virus.

It is the fourth time in Leonard’s six-year career he has been sidelined by the ailment.

“He just couldn’t keep anything down today,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “So, he just stayed home.”

The 6-foot-7 forward leads the Spurs in scoring with a career-high 24.4 average. Leonard has scored 30-plus points in eight games this season after reaching that mark only four times previously in his career.

Kyle Anderson will start in Leonard’s place as San Antonio attempts to win its third straight overall and sixth consecutive at home.