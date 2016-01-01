No. 13 Stanford women score 100-plus for 1st time since 2011

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Karlie Samuelson made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Erica McCall had 19 points and six rebounds, and No. 13 Stanford beat Yale 102-44 on Wednesday.

Samuelson was 7 of 9 from the floor for her fourth career 20-plus game and McCall hit 9 of 12 shots as Stanford made 54.5 percent.

Stanford held Yale to just six points in the first quarter and scored 100-plus for the first time since March 11, 2011.

Brittany McPhee added 15 points and eight boards for Stanford (10-2). Anna Wilson had 11 points and Alanna Smith grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds. Nadia Fingall, who entered as the nation’s best freshman from the floor at 64.7 percent, made all four of her shots and had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Megan Gorman made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Yale (8-4). She also grabbed seven rebounds but the Bulldogs were outrebounded 49-33.