Sandoval County authorities nab 2 in mailbox theft case

PLACITAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two suspected mail thieves after one of them nearly ran over a Sandoval County sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Keith Elder says the incident started early Tuesday when the deputy spotted a vehicle with out-of-state plates near a cluster of mailboxes in Placitas.

A woman was sitting in the car, and a man was trying to open the boxes with a screwdriver and wrench.

Authorities say the woman started the car and sped off, forcing the deputy to jump out of the way and pull the other suspect with him.

Bernalillo police took the woman into custody after she crashed several miles down the road. She was identified as 21-year-old Elexus Groves.

Elder says charges are pending against Groves and 24-year-old Paul Garcia, who also had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.