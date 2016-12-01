District Attorney clears officers of wrongdoing in shooting

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office has cleared four officers of wrongdoing in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old suspect.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2idVa0G ) that District Attorney Jennifer Padgett on Tuesday sent a letter to State Police Chief Pete Kassetas stating that the four officers will not face charges for the August 2015 death of Marvin Maestas.

Maestas, who was wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, led officers on a chase on Interstate 25 and fired a shotgun at officers before he was shot four times in the back by police.

Padgett wrote in the letter that the four officers were forced to make a “split-second decision” to protect their lives and the lives of fellow officers.

