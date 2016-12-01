Knee injury in practice ends season for Huskers’ Anton Gill

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska guard Anton Gill will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee.

Coach Tim Miles announced Tuesday that Gill ruptured his patella tendon during practice Sunday. Gill will need six to eight months for rehabilitation after having surgery.

Gill had played in all 12 games and made one start for the Huskers, averaging 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds. Gill transferred to Nebraska after playing his first two seasons at Louisville.

