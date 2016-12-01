Energy companies plan to boost wind generation in New Mexico

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Energy companies are expected to double the generating capacity of wind farms in eastern New Mexico over the next few years, thanks in part to federal subsidies and improvements in technology.

More than a gigawatt of wind capacity is now under construction or planned in New Mexico, said Jeremy Lewis, head of the energy, conservation and management division at the state Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department.

If all of that comes on line, that would be enough to potentially supply nearly 700,000 homes every year.

“The costs for wind and solar have dropped precipitously, allowing a lot more renewable energy to move onto the grid,” Lewis told The Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2hqS38E). “We’ll see a lot more wind energy connected to our economy moving forward.”

Still, some question whether the uptick will be temporary since subsidies will be phased out by 2020 and President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration is expected to pursue fossil-fuel development over renewables.

In New Mexico, the other challenge is the need for more transmission lines, which can add to the cost of new projects.

But at least for the next few years, wind energy will be booming.

“Today’s tax credits have brought down the costs to make wind energy very economical,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy New Mexico, which serves eastern New Mexico and West Texas through its subsidiary, Southwestern Public Service Co. “It’s an opportune time to acquire wind-generated electricity.”

The federal production tax credit, which currently pays 2.3 cents for every kilowatt-hour of electricity from wind farms, has contributed to rapid deployment of new wind facilities across the nation in the past decade. Developers installed a total of nearly 75 gigawatts of electricity nationwide as of 2015, or enough to power about 20 million homes, according to the Wind Energy Association.

As of last summer, the association reported 20 gigawatts of wind projects in advanced construction or planning nationwide, nearly three times the level in 2015.

“We’re seeing near-record development,” said John Hensley, association manager for industry data and analysis. “Many companies want to increase their holdings to lock in low, stable wind prices now.”

Massive wind farms are either planned or under construction in Torrance and Curry counties. That includes two interrelated projects near Clovis totaling 497 megawatts of generating capacity.

The 298 megawatt El Cabo Wind Farm near Moriarty will open next year, and three other projects ranging from 30 to 250 megawatts are in the planning stages.

Together, those projects would double New Mexico’s wind generation to nearly 20 wind farms with more than 2 gigawatts of installed capacity.

The $500 million El Cabo project will be the state’s largest wind farm.

New Mexico’s eastern plains have enough wind energy potential to generate 11 gigawatts of electricity, or about 75 times more than the state needs, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado. As a result, most newly planned wind farms will supply customers in other states.

To do that, New Mexico needs more transmission, since current lines operated by the state’s largest utility, Public Service Company of New Mexico, can only accommodate another 1 gigawatt of capacity, said Jeff Mechenbier, PNM director of transmission, distribution and planning contracts.

Five large-scale transmission projects are currently in different stages of development, including the 515-mile SunZia line that will carry wind-generated electricity from central New Mexico to Arizona.

