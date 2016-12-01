Wyoming running back Brian Hill declares for NFL Draft

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Record-setting Wyoming running back Brian Hill has announced he is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The University of Wyoming said Hill notified coach Craig Bohl of his decision on Monday.

Bohl thanked Hill for his contributions over the past three seasons and for helping Wyoming compete for a Mountain West Conference championship this fall.

Hill, a native of Belleville, Illinois, set a school rushing record with 4,287 career yards. He rushed for 1,860 yards in 2016, breaking the single-season record of 1,631 yards he set as a sophomore in 2015.

He scored a single-season record 22 rushing touchdowns this fall, bringing his career total to a record 35 — one more than the previous mark, which had stood since 1950.

Hill also holds Wyoming records for average career rushing yards per game at 112.82 and average rushing yards per game for a season at 135.92 set in 2015.