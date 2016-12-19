Heat’s Josh McRoberts out indefinitely with foot injury

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MIAMI (AP) — Josh McRoberts of the Miami Heat has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot, and the team says the oft-injured forward will be sidelined indefinitely.

McRoberts broke that foot during last season’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against Toronto, and had a stress reaction in the same foot that kept him out for training camp and the first seven games of this season.

McRoberts had appeared in 19 consecutive Heat games, his second-longest streak in his three seasons with the club.

Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City will be the 210th, including playoffs, that the Heat have played since signing McRoberts — and the 119th he will miss over that span.

McRoberts is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds this season.