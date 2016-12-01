Ex-inmate alleges mistreatment when asking for medication

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center says in a lawsuit that a sergeant at the jail used an inflammatory spray and a Taser on him when he asked for his antidepressants and breathing medication.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hpYDKP) that former inmate Justin Allen alleges that he repeatedly asked jail officers for his medication, and eventually Sgt. Eric Allen went to his cell and told him that he wasn’t going to get medication for any reason.

The lawsuit alleges Eric Allen then started spraying inflammatory spray into Justin Allen’s cell and shot him with a Taser weapon even though he was complying.

Jail spokeswoman Nataura Powdrell-Moore says the encounter has been put under investigation.

She declined to comment further.

The lawsuit was last month.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com