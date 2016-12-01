Struggling Darmstadt appoints Torsten Frings as coach

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Struggling Bundesliga side Darmstadt is taking a gamble by appointing former Germany midfielder Torsten Frings as coach in a bid to avoid relegation.

Darmstadt, bottom of the German league at the halfway stage, says the 40-year-old Frings has signed a deal to June 2018.

Club president Ruediger Fritsch refers to Frings’ experience as a player and says “that’s why we are convinced that even without great coaching experience, he will be able to fulfill the task optimally.”

Frings, previously assistant coach to Viktor Skripnik at Werder Bremen, takes over from Norbert Meier, who was fired on Dec. 5 along with sporting director Holger Fach after six straight losses. Ramon Berndroth, chief of Darmstadt’s youth academy, took over as interim coach for three more defeats.