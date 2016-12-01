10 Things to Know for Tuesday

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. JAPAN PM ARRIVES IN PEARL HARBOR ON HISTORIC TRIP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will join President Obama on Tuesday in a visit to the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the surprise attack.

2. WHY US ELECTION SYSTEM IS SUSCEPTIBLE TO TAMPERING

Outdated equipment and digital voting machines that offer no paper printouts are two weak spots in the rickety, underfunded election network.

3. MOSCOW DOWNPLAYS POSSIBILITY OF TERROR ATTACK IN JET CRASH

Evidence of a bombing of the Syria-bound military flight would badly embarrass the Kremlin, highlighting Russia’s vulnerability to attacks even as it boasts its success in Syria.

4. ‘ANOTHER GREAT ARTIST LEAVES US’

Madonna echoes the sentiments of many musicians and fans reacting to the death of singer George Michael at age 53, from heart failure.

5. OBAMA, TRUMP TRADE JABS OVER WHO WOULD HAVE WON

A fresh dispute erupts between President Obama and his successor, after Obama says he could have earned a third White House term if laws allowed him to run.

6. WHAT AMERICANS THOUGHT OF 2016

Only 18 percent of people who answered an Associated Press-Times Square Alliance poll say things improved in the nation over the past year.

7. DOZENS OF SKOREAN LAWMAKERS LEAVE CONSERVATIVE RULING PARTY

The departures are spurred by a corruption scandal surrounding impeached President Park Geun-hye that could shape upcoming elections.

8. WHERE BLIZZARDS CREATE TREACHEROUS TRAVEL

Freezing rain, snow, high winds force vast stretches of highways to close in the Dakotas.

The “Star Wars” saga adds another $96 million to its coffers to remain atop the box office over the long holiday weekend, studio estimates say.

10. SIMONE BILES CLAIMS AP FEMALE ATHLETE OF YEAR HONORS

Four gold medals in the Rio Summer Games ensured her stardom.