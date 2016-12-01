Porter, Wall push Wizards to 107-102 comeback win vs Bucks

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards wanted to avenge a blowout loss in their rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks.

All it took was a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback.

Otto Porter had 32 points, made a career-high five 3-pointers and grabbed 13 rebounds, John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 16 assists, and Wizards accomplished their goal in 107-102 win over the Bucks on Monday night.

“It didn’t sit right with us going into Christmas,” Porter said of a 27-point defeat in Milwaukee Friday. “We definitely wanted this game.”

Bradley Beal scored 22 points as the Wizards turned the game around on a late 15-2 run, en route to its sixth-straight home win and the seventh this season after trailing by double figures.

Markieff Morris added 18, including the go-ahead basket during a 6:41 stretch in which Washington came from 10 points behind while holding Milwaukee to just one field goal.

“We all came out with a sense of urgency and got some big stops in a row,” Wall said. They had a couple turnovers and took a couple bad shots. We found Brad and got him going, and Otto was very big for us.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, but only after he had a career-high 39 points against the Wizards Friday.

Milwaukee’s Tony Snell made a career-high six 3-pointers and set a season high with 20 points, but missed a baseline 3-point attempt late that could’ve tied it at 105-all.

Snell and Antetokounmpo combined for just 11 points after halftime.

“They got a little physical with us,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. “And our patience, being able (to deal with) screens, and set up guys — we have to get better with that.”

Beal and Porter began the decisive run with 3-pointers and Wall hit a runner before finding Morris for a baseline jumper that put Washington up 99-98 with 3:10 left. Beal added a pair of free throws to complete the stretch.

After Jabari Parker’s dunk closed it to a point, Porter answered with another 3 to make it 104-100, and the Bucks would get no closer than three.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Snell tied his previous 3-point shooting high by halftime, sinking his first five attempts from beyond the arc. … Reserve F Michael Beasley (foot) returned after five games out. . Bench F Mirza Teletovic was placed in the league’s concussion protocol after injuring his neck on Friday.

Wizards: Had assists on their first 16 field goals before Porter hit a runner late in the first half. . Coach Scott Brooks said before the game that back-up F Kelly Oubre “hasn’t played well since he had his concussion,” sustained on Dec. 16. Oubre had five points or fewer for a fourth consecutive game Monday.

IN THE SHOES?

After struggling in the first half and not hitting a field goal until 1:15 left in the second quarter, Wall changed into a pair of fluorescent orange sneakers. He scored 16 of his points after halftime and reached his team-leading 18th double-double before the third quarter was over.

CLOSE BUT NOT QUITE

The Bucks are now 3-9 in games decided by seven points or fewer, something Parker said needs to change.

“At the end of the game, we just get really afraid and we can’t seal the deal,” he said. “Not a single person was real positive, and that’s what led us to our loss. We panicked.”

UP NEXT

Bucks: Make the second stop of a four-game road trip at Detroit on Wednesday.

Wizards: Continue a three-game homestand Wednesday against Indiana.