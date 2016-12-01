Cowboys DE Gregory active vs Lions after 14-game suspension

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory is active for the first time this season against Detroit on Monday night after serving a 14-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Gregory was originally suspended four games before a 10-game ban was added during the season for another violation by the second-year player who slid to the second round of the 2015 draft in part because of concerns over marijuana use.

The Lions are without cornerback Darius Slay because of a hamstring injury that also sidelined him for two games in November. Running back Theo Riddick is out for the third straight game because of a wrist injury.

Detroit center Travis Swanson misses his third straight game with a concussion.

Starting Dallas defensive end Tyrone Crawford is out for the first time this season with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

