AP POLL ALERT: Villanova ranked No. 1 in AP men’s hoops poll for fourth straight week

By

Published: 10:00 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — AP POLL ALERT: Villanova ranked No. 1 in AP men’s hoops poll for fourth straight week.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.