Fairhope won’t host 2017 Senior Bowl practice

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Fairhope won’t be hosting a Senior Bowl practice next month.

City Council members earlier this month had questioned whether it was worth paying $35,000 to the Senior Bowl to host a practice ahead of the annual game, which is played in Mobile.

On Thursday, Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson told AL.com (http://bit.ly/2ik3uM5 ) that it’s now too late to arrange to host a practice ahead of this year’s Jan. 28 game. However, she said city officials are looking at possibly resuming the practice for the next year.

All Senior Bowl practices will be held from Jan. 24-26 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

“Mobile puts up $300,000 for this and they have valued the impact at four-times greater than the investment,” Wilson said. “Our minor investment can pay back a lot more than that if we work ahead of time and partner with them more.”

She added, “I think we can make this really great next year. We will make it good next year.”

The Fairhope City Council voted to support the $35,000 appropriation ahead of last year’s game, when a different council was in charge of the city under then-Mayor Tim Kant.

Three new members took seats on the council last month, along with Wilson, who defeated Kant during the Aug. 23 municipal elections.

One of the council holdovers – council President Jack Burrell – was opposed to the expenditure last year, and remains so this year.

The city of Mobile appropriated $152,300 for the 2017 game. Mobile County also supports the game, at around $165,000 each year.

Information from: Press-Register, http://www.al.com/press-register/