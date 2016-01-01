Proposal would abolish New Mexico education secretary

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker wants to ask voters in New Mexico to approve a proposal that would abolish the job of the state’s education secretary.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2i7AXJY) that the proposal by Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque would ask voters to amend the state’s Constitution to eliminate the job and resurrect an elected state board of education to oversee public schools.

His proposal, if approved by both houses of the state Legislature, would go before voters in November 2018.

Padilla introduced a similar bill to eliminate the secretary of public education in 2013, but it stalled on the Senate floor.

His current proposal would allow the education board to hire and fire a state school superintendent at will.

Padilla’s resolution calls for the public to elect 10 people to make up the new board. That body would in turn hire a superintendent who would carry out the board’s policies, much as district superintendents do under the control of local school boards.

Patricia Gipson, chairwoman of the Public Education Commission, said she thinks a state board of education is a good idea, but it should not lead to the elimination of the education commission.

“The state school board would have enough to do managing and dealing with all of the (89) school districts in the state, so to put the charter schools in their lap as well would be way too much,” she said. “I don’t think it would be a good fit.”

But she said a state school board made up of 10 regional representatives would “put the public schools back into the hands of elected individuals who are and should be more responsive to the people in their communities.”

The 60-day legislative session begins Jan. 17.

