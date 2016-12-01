Candidates who use public financing won’t likely get boost

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mayoral candidates in Albuquerque who opt into public financing won’t likely get an extra financial boost in time to shape the 2017 mayoral race.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2iwBtQT) that city councilors had hoped to add a public-financing question to the Feb. 7 ballot, which is when voters head to the polls for a Board of Education election.

But officials say the deadline has passed to publish legal notices needed to combine a special city election with the school one.

The upshot is that mayoral candidates who qualify for public financing are likely to end up with about $379,000 during the campaign.

The proposal to boost the funding would’ve given them about $663,000.

The smaller amount might persuade some candidates to avoid public financing and just raise their own money.