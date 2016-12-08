Utah forces 23 turnovers, beats Stephen F. Austin 74-66

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HONOLULU (AP) — David Collette scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting as Utah defeated Stephen F. Austin 74-66 to claim fifth place in the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

JoJo Zamora and Devon Daniels had 16 each and Lorenzo Bonam added 12 for the Utes (9-3), who never trailed and shot 58.5 percent (24 of 41) from the field.

Utah scored 30 points off of 23 turnovers by the Lumberjacks (5-7).

Gabe Bealer’s 3-pointer from the right corner off an assist from Collette gave Utah its largest lead at 49-35 and capped a 10-2 run with 12:26 left to play.

Stephen F. Austin got as close as 55-51 following a pair of free throws by Chase Winchester with 5:13 remaining.

Leon Gilmore III had 13 points, Ty Charles 11 and Ivan Canete 10 for the Lumberjacks.

Utah opened the game with a 9-0 run, but went scoreless for a stretch of more than five minutes while Stephen F. Austin used a 14-5 run to get within 20-18.

The Utes took a 32-26 lead into halftime.

It was just the second meeting between the schools and the first since Utah beat Stephen F. Austin 57-50 in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes committed more turnovers than they had assists for the third consecutive game. They had 18 turnovers to 17 assists Sunday and turned it over a combined 57 times against 45 assists in their three Diamond Head Classic games.

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks are now 1-11 against current members of the Pac-12, with the lone win coming on Dec. 2, 1988 against Washington State in a neutral-site game in Akron, Ohio.

NEXT UP

Utah will open Pac-12 play Sunday, when it hosts Colorado.

Stephen F. Austin will face Houston Baptist in its Southland Conference opener Saturday.