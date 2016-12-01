Steelers without Tuitt, Coates and Green against Ravens

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two of their best deep threats for their AFC North showdown with Baltimore.

The Steelers made wide receiver Sammie Coates and tight end Ladarius Green inactive due to injury. Coates left practice this week with a hamstring issue. Green remains in the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit in last Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is also out with a sprained knee.

Pittsburgh will have running back DeAngelo Williams and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey back following extended absences with injuries.

The Ravens made starting cornerback Jimmy Smith inactive due to a sprained right ankle. Wide receiver Steve Smith is playing after skipping practice on Thursday due to a thigh problem.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL