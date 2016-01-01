Crisp and Dickerson power Washington past Seattle 94-72

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SEATTLE (AP) — David Crisp hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Noah Dickerson led Washington with 21 points and 17 rebounds, and the Huskies rolled past city rival Seattle 94-72 on Thursday night.

The Huskies (7-5) won their 12th straight against the Redhawks dating to 1978, and the eighth in-a-row since Seattle made the move back to Division I basketball.

Crisp was the catalyst for the Huskies for the second straight game. After scoring 21 points in a win over Cal Poly on Tuesday, the sophomore guard followed up by hitting 5 of 8 from behind the arc. Dickerson was a force on the inside making 5 of 8 shots and hitting 10 of 12 at the free-throw line. Dickerson even added the first 3-pointer of his career, finishing two points off his career high.

Brendan Westendorf led Seattle with 17 points, but the Redhawks (7-6) had a four-game win streak snapped.