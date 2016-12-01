Weathers helps Miami (Ohio) pull away from Tennessee Tech

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Michael Weathers scored 10 of his 19 points in the final minutes to help Miami (Ohio) beat Tennessee Tech 66-58 on Thursday night.

Tennessee Tech’s Kajon Mack made a pair of free throws to tie it 56-56 with about four minutes left. Both teams missed 3-pointers on their next possessions before Weathers made a jump shot with 2:34 remaining.

Tennessee Tech (4-11) then missed five more field goals, and Weathers added a layup and shot 6 of 6 from the line to seal it.

Hakeem Rogers and Aleksa Jugovic scored 14 points apiece to lead Tennessee Tech (4-11), which shot 36 percent on 19-of-53 shooting from the field.

The Golden Eagles led 51-47 midway through the second half. Miami (6-6) used a 9-0 spurt to retake the lead, 56-51 with about six minutes remaining before Mack’s free throws tied it at 56.