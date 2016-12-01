Tulsa wins opener in Diamond Head Classic

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HONOLULU (AP) — Pat Birt made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points to lead Tulsa to a 74-51 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday in the opening game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Jaleel Wheeler added 12 points and Will Magnay 11 for the Golden Hurricane (6-4), who shot 50 percent and were 11 of 21 from the arc in winning for the third time in four games.

The Lumberjacks (4-6), losers of three of their last four, were led by Dallas Cameron with a career-high 16 points with Leon Gilmore III adding 11 and TJ Holyfield 10. The Lumberjacks made just 4 of 19 from the arc and committed 17 turnovers.

Tulsa led by 15 at halftime behind 14 points from Birt. The Lumberjacks scored the first seven points of the second half but Tulsa responded with a 5-0 spurt and led by double figures thereafter.