Graham, Sun Devils cruise past Central Arkansas

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Torian Graham’s 26 points and Arizona State’s 18 3-point goals helped the Sun Devils down Central Arkansas 98-62 in the non-conference finale for both teams Thursday afternoon.

Point guard Tra Holder added 22 points and nine assists and Obinna Oleka scored 18 points and grabbed a career high 17 rebounds for the Sun Devils (7-6). Shannon Evans II had 23 points, hitting seven 3s, and eight assists.

The 18 3s tied a school single-game record for Arizona State and the 45 attempts are a season high.

Central Arkansas (1-12) went 3-for-24 on 3s and shot 38.6 percent overall. Jeff Lowery led the Bears with 15 points, Mathieu Kamba 13 points and 15 rebounds and Jordan Howard had 13 points.

When Holder knocked down ASU’s 12th 3-pointer of the first half with a second to play, the Sun Devils led 51-28.