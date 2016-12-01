Fans help shovel Lambeau Field before Vikings-Packers game

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Eager Packers fans are flocking to Lambeau Field to help shovel snow before Saturday’s matchup with the Vikings.

The team asked for up to 650 people to help remove snow Thursday, after a recent storm dumped several inches in the area.

Some fans lined up early to help. Brian Fenske of Shiocton told WBAY-TV (http://bit.ly/2hdyA9I ) that he waited for three hours to help out. His son, Christopher, said it’s good to give back to the community and make some extra money for Christmas.

Rob Wartick of Appleton says he showed up early because he wants to be part of the atmosphere.

Fans will receive $10 per hour after the work is done. The Packers provide the shovels.

The Packers are 8-6, ahead of the 7-7 Vikings in the NFC North rankings.

Information from: WBAY-TV, http://www.wbay.com